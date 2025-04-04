Is this American adult star pretending to date a Bengali boy for Indian Citizenship? Internet is confused

American adult film actress Kendra Lust's recent Instagram post has left social media users confused. The post claimed that Lust is dating a "soft-spoken Bengali writer from Kolkata" named Trishit Banerjee. It alleged that she was drawn to India’s vibrant culture and had a desire to obtain Indian citizenship. Adult film actress Kendra Lust is reportedly in a relationship with Bengali writer Trishit Banerjee.(instagram/Kendra Lust/Trishit Banerjee)

“Kendra had grown tired of the bureaucratic hurdles and lengthy visa processes that came with being a foreign national. She wanted to experience life in India without the constraints of a tourist visa. And so, she devised a plan to secure Indian citizenship through marriage,” the post stated, sharing details about Lust and Banerjee’s alleged relationship.

It continued, “Kendra’s search for a suitable groom led her to Kolkata, where she met Trishit Banerjee, a charming Bengali Brahmin. Trishit, an aspiring writer, was immediately smitten with Kendra’s charisma and beauty. Kendra, on the other hand, was more interested in Trishit’s Indian citizenship. She pretended to fall deeply in love with him, showering him with affection and attention. Trishit, oblivious to Kendra’s true intentions, reciprocated her feelings, and soon they were engaged to be married.”

The Instagram post claimed that as their wedding date approached, Lust's excitement grew as “she had almost achieved her goal of obtaining Indian citizenship.”

"However, she couldn’t shake off the feeling of guilt and deception. Was she using Trishit for her own gain? And what would happen when Trishit discovered her true intentions? Kendra’s web of deceit had created a complicated situation, one that threatened to destroy the very thing she had sought to achieve," the post concluded.

The post quickly went viral, sparking confusion. While some people believed the story and congratulated the couple, others were convinced it was an elaborate prank.

Did Kendra Lust just pull a prank?

However, many social-media dwellers wonder, this a prank, Trishit and Lust pulled together as the adult-star's love for Indian culture, food, and people is well know.

“@kendralust tell me this ain't real hahahah I could have given indian citizen and Australia citizen lolo,” one user quipped.

“'😂😂😂 I hope that ain’t true @kendralust,” another commented, to which Lust piped in with a laughing emoji.

“Congratulations dude! ❤️🔥🙌 I hope this ain't a prank!” one user commented.

Another user wondered, “Really that isnt true she never been to India,” and Trishit swiftly responded, “but she wants to visit India for me.”

One interesting turn was, when one user noted, “Fake news. She is a pornstar who would never date an Indian men,” and the Bong was quick to dismiss the idea, stating, “she is dating me now.”

Notably, earlier this year, Lust defended Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma following a lackluster performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

“You are the Superstar of Indian Cricket World… stay strong @ImRo45,” she posted on X.