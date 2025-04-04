Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Abella Danger watches Ja Morant sink Miami Heat with Game-Winner, Internet goes wild

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 04, 2025 08:33 AM IST

The internet buzzes after Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant hits a game-winning shot in front of adult film star Abella Danger.

Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant clinched a game-winner while AVN Award-winning actress Abella Danger looked on, and the internet is going into a spiral over it.

Ja Morant hit the Game-Winner in front of Abella Danger.(X/NBA)
Ja Morant hit the Game-Winner in front of Abella Danger.(X/NBA)

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Abella Danger watches Ja Morant sink Miami Heat with Game-Winner, Internet goes wild
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On