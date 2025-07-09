Archita Phukan donates 75,000 for children in red light areas, animal welfare

Assamese social media influencer Archita Phukan has donated a total of ₹75,000 towards two social causes – animal welfare and saving abused children. She shared screenshots of the donations on Instagram Stories. Assamese influencer Archita Phukan is also known as 'Babydoll Archi' on social media

Phukan – better known on social media as Babydoll Archi – has been grabbing headlines over speculation that she has settled in the US and will star in an adult film with American porn star Kendra Lust. She has been sharing photographs with Kendra since April this year, and had hinted at an upcoming collaboration six days ago.

The Assamese model and influencer is known for her X-rated content on social media. She currently has over 9.7 lakh Instagram followers – a number that shot up massively in the last few days as she went viral.

Archita Phukan donates ₹ 75,000

Phukan has now donated ₹75,000 towards two social causes. From her Instagram Stories, it appears that the causes to which she donated were decided through a public poll.

Voters could choose between Health, Elderly, Animal Welfare, and Children. More than 45,000 people voted in her Instagram poll, with 35% choosing ‘Children’ and 33% choosing ‘Animal Welfare’.

As a result, Archita Phukan donated ₹45,000 to an animal welfare charity. She also gave ₹30,000 to an organisation that helps “bring children facing abuse in red-light areas to safety”.

“As per the voting results, donations have been successfully processed. It's your contribution. Cheers,” she wrote while sharing screenshots confirming her donations.

The cause of helping women and children facing abuse seems to be close to Phukan’s heart – she has earlier spoken about her troubled past in the “dark world of prostitution”. Phukan had revealed that she was trapped into prostitution for six years and paid ₹25 lakh to escape. She also claimed to have helped eight other girls escape prostitution.

“With the unwavering support of a trusted friend and an organization dedicated to helping survivors like me, I was able to free 8 other girls/women and give them a new life,” she wrote in an Instagram post in 2023.