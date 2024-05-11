Influencer dances with gun in broad daylight, viral video attracts UP Police’s attention

A video of a woman recording a reel in the middle of the road with a gun in her hand has gone viral. The influencer is seen brandishing the weapon in broad daylight. The video is reportedly shot in Lucknow. The image shows an influencer brandishing a gun in the middle of a road. UP Police reacted to the incident. (Screengrab)

X user Advocate Kalyanji Chaudhary shared the video on the microblogging platform, claiming it shows an influencer named Simran Yadav.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Instagram star Simran Yadav of Lucknow is openly flouting the law and code of conduct by waving a pistol on the highway and making a video to show off her community's power in the society, but the officials are maintaining silence,” read the caption of Yadav's post, when translated from Hindi.

The video opens to show the woman standing in the middle of the road holding a gun in her hand. As the video proceeds, she lip-syncs to the background score and starts waving the weapon around.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has collected more than 1,300 views. The share has further accumulated several comments.

Also Read: Delhi Police slams hefty challan on couple doing PDA on moving bike

While reacting, UP Police tagged Lucknow Police and wrote, “Kindly look into it.” The latter replied that necessary action had been taken against the influencer.

What did other X users say about this viral video?

An individual wrote, “Start putting a hefty fine on these jokers. Money can be used to feed poor people.”

Another added, “S*** ideas should be flushed. Such accounts should be removed from instagram(as additional punishment)”.

Last year, an influencer stopped in the middle of a busy UP road to make a reel. After his video went viral, police took action against him and slapped him with a heavy fine.