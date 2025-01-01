Influencer praises Florida's deadliest snake seconds after it bites him. He is now in ICU

A social media influencer casually laughed it off after he was bitten by the deadliest snake in Florida while his friends and he were walking through a forest. David Humplett, 25, a wildlife influencer was bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake and quickly began filming himself right after the bite. After realising that his life was at risk, influencer David Humplett chose to compliment the snake that attacked him.(X/@CollinRugg)

'Welp, I am cooked," he said on the video, even as his friends watched him in stunned silence.

What is even more shocking is that after realising that his life was at risk, the influencer chose to compliment and film his reptilian attacker. “What a meme dude! “Cool snake. Big diamondback. GG (good game)”, he said while chuckling on camera.

In true influencer fashion, he added, “Let’s get the pictures of it first. I mean, we’re already screwed anyways." While filming he said that the diamondback rattlesnake is “the worst snake you can be bit by in Florida".

Take a look at the video here:

The influencer who pulled up his jeans and revealed the bleeding snake bite while giggling is now battling for his life at a hospital.

Needed 88 injections

He was flown to UF Health Shands by medical helicopter. Hours later, in a video shared on X, Humplett can be seen on a hospital bed, struggling to speak. Reports suggest that he received 88 antivenom injections into his leg.

"As I got back in the car, I started going into anaphylactic shock. I thought my shin was going to explode. I am scared I am gonna die but hopefully not," he said

Despite the deadly incident, Humplett remains positive and said he did not hold any hard feelings toward his assailant. “The snake is just doing what it does. It perceived me as a threat, and it was just trying to protect itself. I’m not mad at the snake, and I don’t want anyone else to be mad at the snake either,” he said.

