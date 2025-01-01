Influencer chugs two bottles of whisky in 20 minutes to win 75,000 challenge, dies

A drinking bet turned deadly for a 21-year-old social media influencer who died after he drank two bottles of whisky as after he was offered money to chug the liquor. Thanakarn Kanthee, known online as "Bank Leicester" in Thailand, was offered 30,000 Thai baht ( ₹75,228) to guzzle the liquor bottles as part of the challenge. The influencer was already drunk but accepted the challenge and quickly gulped down two bottles in 20 minutes.(Representational)

However, this was not unusual for Kanthee as in the past he had taken on challenges like drinking hand sanitiser and wasabi for money. Recently, during a birthday party in Tha Mai district of Chanthaburi on Christmas, he was challenged to drink a 350ml bottle of Regency whiskey in exchange for 10,000 baht per bottle, as per a report in Bangkok Post.

Man who hired influencer arrested

Kanthee, who had intellectual disabilities, was already drunk but accepted the challenge and quickly gulped down two bottles in 20 minutes. Soon after, he became unconscious and was rushed to the hopital.

He was declared dead after alcohol poisoning. Notably, large amounts of alcohol consumed in a short period of time can lead to coma or death.

The Thailand police have arrested a man who hired Kanthee to take on the challenge. Police recovered a pistol, bank passbooks, mobile phones and SIM cards from his house.

During interrogation, he confessed to the offence and was found guilty of reckless behaviour causing death. He now faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 20,000 baht ( ₹50,152).

Crowd continued to cheer

The incident left social media users in shock, with many criticising the partygoers for permitting the challenge to proceed. One video captured the moment when the crowd continued to cheer as Kanthee collapsed to his death.

Following the tragedy, a social media post by Kanthee has gone viral, where he revealed that he undertook such extreme challenges to provide for his family."I am willing to be bullied and insulted to just get scraps of money from the rich people in order to provide for my family," read the post.

