Influencer's bizarre reason behind faking her kidnapping leaves people in disbelief: 'This is a very disturbed person’

Social media influencer Victoria "Woah Vicky" Rose is under fire after she played a “prank” on her followers because she was “bored.” In a series of now-deleted posts, the influencer claimed that she had been kidnapped while in Nigeria and that the perpetrators were asking for a million dollars in ransom. It was only when people started calling her out that she came out with a post saying that it was just a “prank.” While visiting Nigeria, Woah Vicky claimed that she had been kidnapped, which later turned out to be fake. (Instagram/@woahvicky)

“Influencer Woah Vicky is under fire after posting on her social media that she had been kidnapped and held for a $1 million ransom. She later deleted the tweet, revealing on an Instagram livestream that she had faked the whole thing because she was 'bored’,” Dailymail wrote while sharing a video of her livestream.

“Bored and having fun”

“Sorry about that, everything’s good ya’ll. I was bored and having fun, just getting a laugh,” she confessed. Reportedly, her fake message even fooled some of her friends, who shared Instagram posts claiming that a police report has been filed about her kidnapping.

The video, shared by the outlet, also shows a screenshot of the now-deleted X post about the kidnapping. “I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1million for her release,” it read. Her stunt sparked fury among people, with some calling her a “very disturbed person.”

Take a look at the video here:

Reportedly, this is not the first time the influencer found herself in the middle of a social media controversy. Last month, her post about qualities she is looking for in a partner landed her in trouble as she specified she is looking for a “successful Black athlete.”

"I’m a white Christian single woman who’s looking for a successful black athlete. Football or basketball is fine with me. Let's have children and be loyal and get married, any takers ?" she wrote in an X post.