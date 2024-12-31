Influencer's bizarre reason behind faking her kidnapping leaves people in disbelief: 'This is a very disturbed person’
Woah Vicky, an influencer, issued an apology after her kidnapping stunt left people furious. She claimed she fell victim to the crime while in Nigeria.
Social media influencer Victoria "Woah Vicky" Rose is under fire after she played a “prank” on her followers because she was “bored.” In a series of now-deleted posts, the influencer claimed that she had been kidnapped while in Nigeria and that the perpetrators were asking for a million dollars in ransom. It was only when people started calling her out that she came out with a post saying that it was just a “prank.”
“Influencer Woah Vicky is under fire after posting on her social media that she had been kidnapped and held for a $1 million ransom. She later deleted the tweet, revealing on an Instagram livestream that she had faked the whole thing because she was 'bored’,” Dailymail wrote while sharing a video of her livestream.
“Bored and having fun”
“Sorry about that, everything’s good ya’ll. I was bored and having fun, just getting a laugh,” she confessed. Reportedly, her fake message even fooled some of her friends, who shared Instagram posts claiming that a police report has been filed about her kidnapping.
The video, shared by the outlet, also shows a screenshot of the now-deleted X post about the kidnapping. “I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1million for her release,” it read. Her stunt sparked fury among people, with some calling her a “very disturbed person.”
Take a look at the video here:
Reportedly, this is not the first time the influencer found herself in the middle of a social media controversy. Last month, her post about qualities she is looking for in a partner landed her in trouble as she specified she is looking for a “successful Black athlete.”
"I’m a white Christian single woman who’s looking for a successful black athlete. Football or basketball is fine with me. Let's have children and be loyal and get married, any takers ?" she wrote in an X post.