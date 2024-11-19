Influencer pranks SpiceJet staff over delayed flight: 'I will miss the birth of my child'

All of us have experienced the frustration of waiting for our flights after they are delayed either due to weather changes or other unforeseen circumstances. One Instagram user, however, used the situation to prank those around him including his co-passengers and airline staff after his SpiceJet flight to Mumbai was delayed. Digital content creator Anuj shared a video of himself at the airport after his flight was delayed by over three hours(Instagram/anuj.mp4)

Digital content creator Anuj shared a video of himself at the airport where he talked about his flight being delayed by over three hours. "Now I get to do something which I have always wanted to do which is to be a part of an angry mob, shouting at helpless airline staff," he quipped.

‘I will start raging’

He turns the camera to show a restless crowd gathering at the airport terminal as the plane is nowhere to be seen. "The mob is growing. Once it is at optimal capacity, I will start raging," he said, adding that he plans to approach random people and complain about the flight.

"This is very irresponsible of them," he says to a man off camera, "It has been so long. They should have informed earlier." The passenger agrees but corrects him and says that the airline did inform them that the flight is delayed.

He then approaches one of the ground staff members and tells her, "Is there any update on the flight? It is very important for me to be on this flight. I will miss the birth of my child. My wife is in the hospital. I have to go to Bombay," he says in his fake yet passionate plea.

Take a look at the video here:

The staff member reassures him that the boarding will start soon. He continues, "I scheduled my flight in such a way that I won't miss it. It looks like my wife will have to deliver alone."

Giggling to the camera, he reveals that fellow passengers were concerned about his situation and were fighting with the airline staff for him. "They are fighting with staff about how emotional I am so I have to continue crying," he says as the video ends.

In the caption of the video, Anuj tagged SpiceJet and said the whole situation was unacceptable, prodding his followers to tag the airline in their comments.

