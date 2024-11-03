Identical twins switch Canadian passports, try crossing airport security. Then…

Identical twins not only share physical features but often showcase similar mannerisms and personality traits. They have the unique ability to blur the lines of identity, which allows them to engage in playful pranks involving switching places with each other to confuse their family, friends, or sometimes even strangers. Such a moment was recently captured on camera when two twins decided to switch their passports to see if they could go through a manual checkpoint at an airport. The image shows twin brothers Marko and Niko Martinovic, who pulled a passport-related prank at an airport. (Instagram/evenouttwins)

Marko Martinovic, who shares a Threads channel with his twin brother Niko Martinovic, shared the video. The caption posted along with the video reads, “Switching passports with my twin brother."

The clip shows the twins standing in a line for a security check. Moments before their turn, they switch their Canadian passports. Can they cross the checkpoint undetected?

Check out the viral video here:

Social media is amused

The video left many giggling and sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One individual wrote, “We always wanted to see if this would work, and it did!”Another added, “If you are identical twins, it’s not that easy to see the difference with just a glimpse.” A third expressed, “When you guys get to passport control, where you are fingerprinted, you should try this out.”

A meeting of 150 twins

In an incredible incident, the All Kerala Twins Community (AKTC) organised a meetup at an old age home in Kerala. One hundred fifty pairs of twins turned up, including 38 sets of identical twins and three sets of triplets.

Kochi Assistant Commissioner of Police P Rajkumar kicked off the event, which involved several cultural activities and allowed twins to share their unique experiences.

