'One in a million': Chinese woman with two uteruses gives birth to twins from separate wombs

A woman from China’s northwest region has made headlines after giving birth to twins from two separate uteruses, a rare occurrence that has captured the attention of the medical world. The woman, known only by her surname Li, delivered the twins in September at a hospital in Shaanxi province, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A Chinese woman with uterus didelphys gave birth to healthy twins from two separate wombs.(Pixabay)

Rare condition: Uterus didelphys

The woman was diagnosed with uterus didelphys, a rare condition that affects only 0.3 per cent of women worldwide. This condition results in a woman having two fully formed uteruses, each with its own set of ovaries and oviducts. While it is already uncommon, Li’s case was even more remarkable because she managed to naturally conceive and give birth to twins—a boy and a girl—each from a different womb.

The twins were born when Li was eight and a half months pregnant, adding a unique chapter to the limited cases of such births across the globe.

"One in a million" birth

Cai Ying, a senior obstetrician at the hospital, described Li’s pregnancy as a "one in a million" event. "Being pregnant in each of the two uteruses through natural conception is very rare. We have only heard of a couple of such cases from both China and abroad," Cai told SCMP.

Women with uterus didelphys often face increased risks during pregnancy, such as miscarriages, premature birth, and other complications. The woman had previously experienced a miscarriage at 27 weeks. However, her second pregnancy, which began in January, saw a carefully crafted medical plan that ensured both her and her babies’ safety.

Successful caesarean delivery

The woman’s twins were delivered via caesarean section, with the boy weighing 3.3kg and the girl 2.4kg. Fortunately, both babies were born healthy, marking a triumphant outcome for the mother, who had faced numerous challenges during her journey to motherhood.

This remarkable case echoes a similar incident from 2019 in Bangladesh, where a woman gave birth to twins from a second uterus nearly a month after delivering a premature baby.