How this US woman became mom to 'twins' born 6 months apart, 1,400 km away from each other

New York resident Erin Clancy, 42, welcomed her twins born six months apart and over 1,400 km away from each other. Yes, you read that right. As per reports, the elder son was born biologically and other through a surrogate who lived away from Clancy. She gave birth to her biological child, Dylan, in May 2023, and after six months, another child was born. (Unsplash)

Clancy told The Sun that she met her husband, Brian, in 2016 on an online dating site. She described him as "handsome and caring and just what she was looking for". After three years of their relationship, he proposed and the two got married in September 2020. While the two tried having a child in 2021, they faced issues and later began IVF treatment. (Also Read: Twins separated at birth reunite after 19 years, all because of a TikTok video)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"The first round failed, and although the second was initially successful, I miscarried at seven weeks. I was devastated, struggling to know what to do, especially as the medication for the cycles gave me horrible migraines. That's when our thoughts turned to surrogacy. After lots of research, we registered with an agency, and in May 2022 we were matched with our surrogate, who lived 900 miles away in Illinois. That August, my period was late. It seemed impossible, but I took a pregnancy test – and it was positive," said Clancy.

She further added, "I was scared and overjoyed and couldn't let myself believe this pregnancy would go full-term. At six weeks, I began bleeding and was rushed to hospital. A scan showed all was well, but I felt sure disaster was about to strike, so we decided to continue with the surrogacy after telling her we were pregnant and asking if she was OK to proceed as planned. Following both paths was our best chance for a baby, and if we ended up with two we'd be doubly delighted." (Also Read: UK mother gives birth to twins 22 days apart in different hospitals, baffles doctors)

She gave birth to her biological child, Dylan, in May 2023, and after six months, Declan was born.

Numerous people were confused about how Clancy had two children in the span of six months, and that's when she informed people about the dual pregnancy.