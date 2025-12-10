Influencer Sarah Hussain, aka Zingyzest, welcomes baby boy with husband Saurav Nagar: ‘Our world has a new heartbeat’

Influencer and food content creator Sarah Hussain, popularly known as Zingyzest on Instagram, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Saurav Nagar. The couple, who got married in November 2023, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday. Sarah had announced her pregnancy in September earlier this year.(Instagram/@zingyzest)

Sarah announced the arrival of her son by posting a video that captured her pregnancy journey, from a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound scans to the first glimpses of the newborn. “And just like that… our world has a new heartbeat. Our son, Ayaan,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look below:

The announcement was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from followers and fellow creators.

“Aww congratulations guys! Lots of love to the little one,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Zingy being an SRK fan from the beginning and now naming her son Ayaan,” while a third added, “Their family just gained its brightest piece.”

“Congratulations, sooooo happy for you,” wrote a fourth user.

(Also Read: Anunay Sood dies at 32 in Las Vegas, tributes pour in for travel influencer)

Who is Sarah Hussain?

Sarah Hussain enjoys a strong presence on social media, with over 8.22 lakh followers on Instagram and more than 1.58 lakh subscribers on YouTube. In 2024, she featured on Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list, cementing her status as one of the country’s leading digital creators.

Known primarily for her food-focused content, Sarah built her brand by sharing videos of her culinary experiences, from cooking at home to reviewing restaurants and travelling across the world to explore different cuisines. According to Forbes India, she won the Cosmopolitan Most Popular Food Blogger of the Year award in 2024.

Over the years, Sarah has collaborated with major brands such as Google, Samsung, Amazon, Unilever and Nestle. She also worked with the Indian cricket team following their 2024 World Cup victory.