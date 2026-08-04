Influencers face backlash for attending OpenAI’s luxury trip: ‘The irony of hosting it in nature’

A number of influencers are facing the heat for attending an OpenAI-sponsored luxury trip — with critics claiming it’s an attempt at greenwashing by the AI firm. Over the weekend, the ChatGPT-maker hosted a group of influencers at Wildflower Farms, a New York resort where rooms begin at $2,000 per night.

More about the OpenAI trip

OpenAI hosted a luxury trip for a group of influencers in upstate New York. (Instagram/@nat.lucyy)

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The influencers attended what was dubbed “OpenAI Summer Camp”. The itinerary for the two-day trip included classes on how to use OpenAI products, farm-to-table meals, sessions with a beekeeper, wellness activities, painting workshops and more.

According to Business Insider, content creators also received OpenAI-branded merchandise, including canvas bags and jars of honey, during the all-expenses-paid trip.

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{{^usCountry}} While the trip made for some charming visuals, most of the comments under the influencers’ post were sharp. Trip draws backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the trip made for some charming visuals, most of the comments under the influencers’ post were sharp. Trip draws backlash {{/usCountry}}

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One influencer who posted about the trip on Instagram was flooded with critical comments.

“Sick brand trip. Did they promise you access to the water supplies when we lose it,” read one comment under her video.

(Also read: From Michigan to Mumbai, communities are asking: How much water do data centres use?)

“The irony of them hosting this in nature when they are absolutely wrecking nature all over the world. Gross decision to participate,” another said.

“Go visit a community that has had to deal with the effects of data centers. Talk to the people who are suffering. Their suffering helped pay for your trip. You need to read The Lorax,” a third commenter suggested.

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OpenAI’s data centres were the central point of criticism. One influencer who posted about the brand trip was inundated with similar comments.

“That’s amazing you got to go on a ChatGPT grand trip! The Effingham residents in my state of Georgia are about to lose a lot of potable water. But glad you go to unwind while we all protest this monstrosity,” a person posted under her video.

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“Can you do a video about how you reconcile being okay with data centers polluting drinking water, just because you get a cool brand trip?” another asked.

OpenAI responds

OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri told TechCrunch that the trip was a part of a broader marketing effort to help people use OpenAI products better.

“Creators are an important part of our community and how people get information and learn about our products today,” Pusateri said. “We welcome healthy debate as AI becomes more prevalent, and we value creators who choose to engage with us, attend our events, ask tough questions, and learn alongside everyone else. We’ll continue to value them, just as we do traditional media and other marketing partners.”

(Also read: OpenAI to build world's largest data centre in Abu Dhabi | Check details)

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