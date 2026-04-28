‘Insaniyat par bharosa ho gaya’: Delivery man finds woman’s door unlocked, guards her home till she returns

The woman had stepped out of her house when a delivery man arrived. He immediately called her to alert her that her “main door is open” and informed her over a call. Instead of ignoring the situation, he stayed responsible and ensured the delivery was placed safely inside.

A delivery worker’s thoughtful act has struck a chord online after he noticed a customer’s main door left open and chose to step in with honesty and care. The incident, shared on Instagram, shows how a routine parcel drop turned into a moment that restored someone’s faith in people.

When the woman returned, she recorded the interaction and asked his name. He introduced himself as “Brother Amzad.” Grateful for his honesty, she thanked him warmly, saying, “give me a high five that you called me and you protected my cat… And you left the parcel safely. Thank you so much.” She later added, “I have faith in humanity again. Thank you.”

The video has since gone viral, with many praising the delivery worker for his integrity and presence of mind. Social media users flooded the comments with appreciation and reflection.

One user wrote, “We need more people like him and more people like you who share good things.” Another questioned the trend of such viral moments, saying, “How and why do all these kinda things only happen with creators only? Beats me.” Meanwhile, pet owners especially related to the situation, with one comment reading, “Being a cat mom myself I can just imagine the fear you must have felt.”

While some expressed admiration, others raised curiosity about the circumstances. Still, the overwhelming sentiment remained positive, celebrating a simple yet meaningful act of kindness.