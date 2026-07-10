Couple's ' 1.5 crore honeymoon': Private jets, island hopping, rainforests, beach photoshoots

Forget rose petals on the bed and cliche sunset strolls. For one ultra-high-net-worth couple, the honeymoon meant a whirlwind, multi-country itinerary demanding a casual '$150,000 or ₹1.5 crore'. The architect behind this masterclass in jet-setting? Aneri Shah of A Travel Duet, a firm specialising in ultra-luxury travel. Also read | Beyond the honeymoon: Ultimate 2-day Maldives itinerary for Indians, from unique underwater dining to dolphin cruise

The couple's extravagant honeymoon included stays at luxurious resorts in St Barts, Turks and Caicos, and Costa Rica, interspersed with photoshoots and adventure activities. (Representative picture: Freepik)

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In a July 9 Instagram video shared by WedMeGood, Aneri pulled back the curtain on what she called the 'most expensive honeymoon' her team has ever curated — a seamless blend of high-octane party scenes, untouched beaches, and hidden rainforest sanctuaries. In the original June 2 interview, she shared all the details.

Stop 1: The 'who’s who' of the Caribbean

The journey commenced not just with a destination, but with a statement. The couple kicked off the honeymoon on the sun-drenched, exclusive shores of St Barts. "The most expensive honeymoon was about $150,000, which is about ₹1.5 crore," Aneri revealed, adding, "(The couple) went to the ultra luxury and total party secret island of St Barts, which is in the Caribbean. They started with that."

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{{^usCountry}} To anchor their stay, Aneri and team secured a stay at the legendary Eden Rock resort — a feat that requires serious industry leverage. "They stayed at the iconic Eden Rock, and this Eden Rock needs to be booked sometimes a year in advance. Everything has to be planned around when it's available. The who's who stays there," Aneri shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To anchor their stay, Aneri and team secured a stay at the legendary Eden Rock resort — a feat that requires serious industry leverage. "They stayed at the iconic Eden Rock, and this Eden Rock needs to be booked sometimes a year in advance. Everything has to be planned around when it's available. The who's who stays there," Aneri shared. {{/usCountry}}

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As for the ambience? Think mega-yachts, European glamour, and a heavy dose of elite people-watching. "So imagine you have Max Verstappen's (Dutch-Belgian racing driver) yacht just like set there. That's the level of crowd that comes here," Aneri said. She added. “This place becomes the Saint Tropez of the Caribbean in the winters.” Also read | Top 5 honeymoon hotels in the world: Even Taylor Swift, Lauren Sanchez can’t get enough of these luxury stays in Italy

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Stop 2 and 3: From oceans to 'quiet luxury' rainforests

Once the party wound down, the couple swapped social calendars for ultimate seclusion, boarding a private aircraft to the next destination. "After this, the couple took a private jet to the Turks and Caicos Islands. So you go to the party island, you go to the cosy, relaxed island where they stayed at the Amanyara," Aneri shared.

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While at the ultra-minimalist luxurious property, the days were spent capturing envy-inducing memories and embracing slow living. "Over here, obviously, they had photoshoots, they did horse riding on the beach, in the ocean; it was completely relaxed," Aneri revealed.

But a truly dynamic itinerary requires a shift in scenery. The couple once again boarded the jet, trading the pristine coastline for the lush canopy of Central America. "Then they took the jet to Costa Rica. Now imagine, so it's the party. It's the beach. Relax. Then you go to the rainforest. Vibe change. After you've done the beach, you want to go to the mountains. You want to see a little bit of greenery," Aneri said.

For this leg, Aneri and team eschewed mainstream luxury for something far more sophisticated: absolute discretion at Hacienda AltaGracia: "So they move to Hacienda AltaGracia. It's a niche luxury brand which nobody even knows about. This is like the 'quiet luxury' of hotels." Also read | Where are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez honeymooning? Here's a sneak peek

The grand finale: Miami

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No epic journey is complete without a high-energy re-entry into civilisation. To wrap up their multi-week odyssey, the newlyweds touched down in Florida, US, for a final taste of metropolitan nightlife. "And from there (Costa Rica) they came to Miami, and they went out," Aneri concluded.

For the modern ultra-rich honeymooners, it seems the ultimate luxury isn't just the destination — it's the ability to change your vibe, your country, and your climate at a moment's notice.

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