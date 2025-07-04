Where are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez honeymooning? Here's a sneak peek

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez seem to enjoy their new married life in one of the most luxurious locations in Europe. Lauren Sanchez Bezos, left, kisses Jeff Bezos as they depart from the Aman hotel during wedding celebrations in Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(AP)

The Amazon billionaire, 61, and his new wife, 55, are reportedly honeymooning at the stunning San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons resort nestled in Taormina, Sicily. The name rings a bell? That’s because it was home for Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus, the Emmy-winning series.

The Daily Mail reported that the newlywed couple will dock aboard a new $500 million superyacht, Koru, and sail to Taormina. Bezos, who is said to have fallen in love with the picturesque town of Sicily last year during a sailing trip along the Aeolian islands, is now back in proper honeymoon style.

Inside the Sicilian resort where Bezos and Sanchez honeymooning

Over the last 130 years, San Domenico Palace has hosted some of the world’s most iconic guests. Think Oscar Wilde, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and royalty like Princess Margaret and Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark. The hotel even played host to world leaders during the G7 summit in 2017.

Today, though, it’s probably best known for The White Lotus’s second season. Episode 23 of that season was the largest U.S. audience (4.1 million viewers), and this was immediately broken this season by episode 23 of season 3, which had 6.2 million viewers.

Rooms at San Domenico Palace can go as high as $8,000 per night, but it’s likely Bezos and Sanchez have their eyes on the Royal Suite, a sprawling 1,507-square-foot space with a private hot tub, sea-view terrace, grand living room, and a dining area that seats eight. At $20,000 a night, it’s the priciest accommodation in the hotel and one of the most expensive suites in Sicily. But for Bezos, who reportedly spent $40 million on the three-day wedding celebration, that’s just a drop in the ocean, per the Daily Mail.

Bezos and Sanchez's wedding saw around 200 A-listers and billionaires fly in on private jets and yachts, taking over Marco Polo airport for the festivities. Guests included Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Even Donald Trump received an invite but couldn’t make it “due to scheduling conflicts.”