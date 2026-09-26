Inside Google’s birthday bash at Bengaluru’s Ananta office: Techie shows themed treats, colourful decor

A Google techie has shared a glimpse of the tech giant’s 28th birthday celebrations at its Ananta office in Bengaluru, featuring colourful decorations, a Google-themed cake and an elaborate spread of snacks and desserts.

A Google employee showed colourful decorations, themed cakes and treats from the firm’s 28th birthday celebration. (Instagram/unfilteredgazal)

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(Also read: Google employee gives peek into modak-making activity at Bengaluru’s Ananta campus: ‘Every festival comes with an event’)

Taking to Instagram, Gazal Arora shared a video from the office celebration, offering viewers a look at how the occasion was marked inside the Bengaluru workplace.

The clip opens with a colourful festive setup featuring paper rosettes, heart-shaped garlands and streamers. A towering three-tier decorative cake featuring different Google product icons and colourful jelly bean-like elements can also be seen as part of the display.

Arora is later seen cutting a Google-themed birthday cake decorated with colourful icing.

Google-themed treats at Bengaluru office

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{{^usCountry}} The video then gives viewers a closer look at other decorations around the office, including a wall display surrounded by colourful paper spirals and icons associated with Google products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then gives viewers a closer look at other decorations around the office, including a wall display surrounded by colourful paper spirals and icons associated with Google products. {{/usCountry}}

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A large part of the clip focuses on the food spread arranged for the celebration. The buffet includes vegan cotton candy, cupcakes topped with Google logo decorations, round Google-branded cookies and small bowls of dhokla.

Colourful cake pops and chocolate eclairs are also seen among the treats. The video continues with glimpses of several other sweet and savoury items laid out across the tables.

Towards the end of the clip, Arora is seen seated at a decorated dining table with a plate filled with items from the buffet. She takes a bite of one of the snacks and smiles at the camera.

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Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it, "Google’28th birthday celebration!"

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The post also drew reactions from users, many of whom appeared impressed by the scale of the office celebration and its Google-themed details.

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One user wrote, "Google really knows how to throw a birthday party"

Another user commented, "Corporate birthdays, but make them Google-level."

A third person reacted to the celebration by saying, "Suddenly, I want an office birthday too."

Another user highlighted the decorations and arrangements, writing, "The attention to detail is impressive!"

(Also read: Google techie takes parents to his 1.6 million sq ft Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Now they think…’)

Google was founded in September 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The company has since grown from a search engine into one of the world’s largest technology firms, with products and services spanning search, advertising, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and consumer technology.

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)