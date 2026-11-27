American singer Katy Perry has given fans a glimpse of her romantic European getaway with boyfriend and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 42-year-old singer recently shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, offering a look at their holiday, which included a luxurious overnight train journey from Paris to Venice.

Katy Perry shared glimpses of her romantic European getaway with Justin Trudeau. (Instagram/katyperry) more less

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According to The Times, Perry and Trudeau, 54, travelled aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, where they reportedly had an entire private carriage to themselves for the £80,000 journey, which lasted approximately 24 hours.

Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romantic getaway

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Taking to Instagram on November 25, Perry shared a series of photographs and videos from their European holiday, captioning the post, “the bob’s Euro debut”, referring to her new hairstyle.

The pictures showed the couple exploring Christmas markets, playing cards over dinner and enjoying a game of backgammon.

(Also read: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make a chic couple, pack on PDA at Tribeca Festival red carpet)

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{{^usCountry}} Perry also shared a video of herself relaxing in a bathtub aboard the moving train, with the European countryside visible through the window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perry also shared a video of herself relaxing in a bathtub aboard the moving train, with the European countryside visible through the window. {{/usCountry}}

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In another video, the singer was seen walking through the train's corridor wearing a blush pink corset minidress, while Trudeau wore a cream tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie.

The holiday album also featured a selfie of the couple with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Take a look here at the post:

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Inside the luxurious private carriage

According to Czech media outlet iDNES.cz, the couple travelled in L’Observatoire, an exclusive private carriage aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

Designed by French artist JR, the carriage officially joined the luxury train in March 2025.

As per the official website of Belmond, the carriage features a double bedroom, a private dining area, a lounge with a vinyl record player, a bathroom with a sculpted bathtub and a library with a secret entrance leading to a hidden tearoom.

Guests also have access to round-the-clock steward services and a selection of premium beverages. The operator lists the starting price for the private carriage at £60,000.

A holiday across three European countries

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According to Elle, the couple visited Spain, Italy and France during their European trip. On November 17, they attended Atresmedia's Metafuturo conference in Barcelona, where Trudeau was among the speakers. They were subsequently spotted in Milan and Paris.

(Also read: Did Katy Perry just confirm romance with Justin Trudeau? Here's singer's viral response to a fan at London concert)

As per People, Perry and Trudeau were photographed spending time together in Venice on November 21 before departing from Marco Polo Airport on November 23.

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The couple first sparked dating rumours in July 2025. In an interview with People in September 2026, Perry opened up about their relationship, describing Trudeau as the “love of my life”.