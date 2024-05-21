Inside Singapore Airlines turbulence: 5 pics that display the nightmare faced by 211 passengers

A Singapore Airlines flight which was on its way to Singapore from London underwent an extreme level of turbulence on May 21. Due to the adversity of the situation, one person onboard died, and 30 others were injured. The flight was promptly redirected to Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok, where the passengers were immediately attended to by medical professionals, providing them with the necessary care and reassurance. A Singapore Airlines faced extreme turbulence on May 21. It left 30 people injured and one dead. (Reuters)

Now, several pictures and videos of what happened inside the flight during the turbulence have emerged. Viewer discretion is advised, as the images from inside the flight can be distressing. (Also Read: Student, 28, recalls horror on Singapore Airlines: 'Aircraft was shaking, people hit their heads, lights broke out')

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here are 5 pictures from the incident:

Boxes hang mid-air in the plane.

The interior of Singapore Airline flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. (REUTERS)

2. The masks hang from the broken overhead bin of passengers.

The interior of Singapore Airline flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, in Bangkok, Thailand May 21, 2024. (via REUTERS)

3. During the turbulence, the food and other necessary items from the pantry fell out on the floor of the plane.

The interior of Singapore Airline flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. (REUTERS)

4. The top of the plane panels are visible as its cover broke.

The interior of Singapore Airline flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer REFILE – CORRECTING FLIGHT NUMBER FROM "SG321" TO "SQ321\(REUTERS)

5. Images of passengers and the crew after the turbulence.

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on board the flight, recalled what happened on the flight and told Reuters, “Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling. Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it; they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Another passenger named Andrew Davies shared about it on X. He wrote, “I was on that flight and helped as much as I could. Those not injured (including me) are in a holding area at Bangkok airport. My heart goes out to the gentleman who lost his life and his poor wife. Awful experience.”

He further added, “Lots of people injured - including the air stewards who were stoic and did everything they could. Bangkok emergency services were quick to respond. Very little warning. The seatbelt sign came on; I put on my seatbelt straightaway, then the plane just dropped.”