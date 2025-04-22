Inside Tihar’s all-male block: Woman shares eye-opening experience as an intern

A psychology intern from Ghaziabad, recently shared an eye-opening account of her two-week internship at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. In a LinkedIn post titled "Surviving and thriving: My reality as a psychology trainee at Tihar Prison Complex", Diya Kahali recounted the intense experience of being the only female intern in an all-male unit. A psychology intern shared her two-week experience at Tihar Jai on LinkedIn.(LinkedIn/Diya Kahali)

In her post, Kahali reflected on the complexity of her situation: “Being one of the only women in an all-male facility (literally just me and one female guard) was eye-opening, to say the least. You’re hyper-visible and invisible at the same time: not quite taken seriously by inmates, sometimes overlooked by staff, and always aware of the eyes on you.”

Navigating uncertainty and prioritising safety

The internship programme at Tihar is still evolving, and as a result, Kahali faced a lack of clear structure. She quickly learned the importance of asking for guidance and double-checking every instruction. “I learned quickly that you have to ask (and keep asking) for guidance, double-check every instruction, and always prioritise your safety—never hesitate to request a guard’s presence if you feel uneasy,” she wrote.

Her daily tasks involved interviewing inmates, piecing together their stories, and presenting reports. However, the lack of clear information often made it challenging to proceed. Kahali emphasised the importance of building rapport, especially when interacting with inmates who could be silent, suspicious, or even dominant at times. “If you’re not fluent in Hindi, hypotheticals and personal examples work wonders,” she noted, adding that this approach helped her gain the trust of the inmates.

Support from police heads

Despite the difficulties, Kahali found unexpected warmth and support from the police heads at Tihar, which she described as a crucial factor in navigating the experience. “I found unexpected warmth, support, and understanding from the police heads, which made a world of difference. So definitely, be open in your communication. There is always room for networking!” she shared.

Kahali’s advice for anyone considering an internship at Tihar included being patient and flexible due to the programme’s evolving nature, as well as the importance of seeking out the proper documentation at Gate No. 3.

Concluding her post, Kahali expressed both the challenges and rewards of her experience. “Was it difficult? Hell yes. Was it worth it? Absolutely. You learn to adapt, think quickly, and connect with people in ways classroom theory could never teach you.”

Her post garnered more than 500 likes and several thoughtful comments. One user praised her dedication, writing, “Thank you for shedding light on your experience at Tihar Prison Complex. Your dedication to your work and the insights you've gained are truly commendable. Keep up the amazing work!” Another shared their own experience, saying, “As I interned at Tihar, I can relate to your point of being the only woman in an all-male cell.” A third commenter remarked, “Really loved reading this! The way you navigated such a challenging and unfamiliar space with so much clarity and strength is truly inspiring!” Yet another simply stated, “Definitely worth reading.”