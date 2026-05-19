‘Insular, flat-out boring’: X user calls Chennai unappealing to non-Tamils, sparks debate

A viral X post criticising Chennai as “boring”, “insular” and unappealing to non-Tamils has sparked a debate online, with social media users divided over the city’s culture, lifestyle and career opportunities.

The post triggered strong reactions from users, many of whom disagreed with the characterisation of the city.(Unsplash/Representational image)

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The discussion began after an X user posted about Chennai’s reported decline from being India’s second-largest IT exporter. Responding to that post, user Guskirat Singh Rangi wrote, “It’ll fall even more. The city has no appeal to non-Tamils. Folks are thinking Chennai as ‘punishment posting’.”

Soon after, another user, @7_5_Cobra, shared a long post explaining why he believes the city struggles to attract outsiders and young professionals. “Chennai holds virtually zero appeal even for non-resident Tamils who grew up in major metros like Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, or overseas,” the user wrote.

He compared the city with places such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and described Chennai as “homogeneous, insular, and flat-out boring”. He argued that Chennai lacks an independent youth culture and claimed that the city’s social environment is heavily shaped by conservative traditions and “elder-approved routines”. “There is a massive deficit of casual public activities, vibrant nightlife, or engaging weekend avenues to build a high-quality, modern social life,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The X user also criticised Chennai’s economy and tech industry, saying that the city is more rewarding for manufacturing and blue-collar industries than for ambitious white-collar professionals. “The tech ecosystem is overwhelmingly dominated by massive, process-driven IT service companies with strict hierarchies,” he wrote, adding that Chennai lacks aggressively funded product-based startups and global R&D hubs outside a limited SaaS ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The X user also criticised Chennai’s economy and tech industry, saying that the city is more rewarding for manufacturing and blue-collar industries than for ambitious white-collar professionals. “The tech ecosystem is overwhelmingly dominated by massive, process-driven IT service companies with strict hierarchies,” he wrote, adding that Chennai lacks aggressively funded product-based startups and global R&D hubs outside a limited SaaS ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Over the time, the emigration of highly skilled educated graduates and professionals in TN to overseas or to other cities in India is only going to intensity. It already has started BTW. And people in TN will still continue to remain the same and vote for people in TVK, DMK etc. Even the BJP in TN is the same as the other parties,” the user concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Over the time, the emigration of highly skilled educated graduates and professionals in TN to overseas or to other cities in India is only going to intensity. It already has started BTW. And people in TN will still continue to remain the same and vote for people in TVK, DMK etc. Even the BJP in TN is the same as the other parties,” the user concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Bengaluru-born techie outlines hidden financial, emotional struggles of chasing the NRI dream)

How did social media react?

The post quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions from users, many of whom disagreed with the characterisation of the city.

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“How long have you lived in Chennai to actually come up with this analysis ? Or what is your exposure to Tamil Nadu as such ? Because I find a monotony in your analysis from people hanging out in resto bars / cafés to come to this point of view,” one user wrote.

Another user defended the city’s culture and identity, writing, “Everyone is welcome here and it always have been this way , Yes chennai lacks night life and its conservative in nature and equitable in its ethos , Bangalore residents are worried that their beloved city is drifting from its roots on the other hand,We are ethincal and universal.”

“Dude, this feels more like a personal issue than the city's. I've never seen any older folks 'fiercely enforce traditional norms' on city folks. And what's up with elder approved routines? Lmao. this reeks of some stuck-up conservative fam influence. Get yourself sorted!” wrote a third user.

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Several users also argued that Chennai’s strengths lie in its safety, affordability and quality of life rather than nightlife or cosmopolitan branding.

“Maybe every city neednt be a bangalore rite? Yes we outsiders dread having to go to chennai for work or pleasure but daily life, raising a family ,relative affordability and law and order must be positives. If these arent your priority maybe Chennai will disappoint,” said one user.

“Honestly, if people outside Chennai think the city is “boring” and decide to stay away, good for us! Not every city has to become another overcrowded, hyper-commercial, wannabe global metro with zero identity left. Chennai has its own vibe and people who actually live here get it,” commented another.

“Grew up in Pune and then lived in Chennai for about 16 years. Actually we found out the city way better than perceived. Generally safer, cleaner, traffic is ok and people are nice. Given a choice between Gurgaon or Noida and chennai, I prefer Chennai,” wrote one user.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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