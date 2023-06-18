‘Insult to biryani’: Dish made with strawberries irks people

Biryani is not just a dish for many but an emotion. Also, there are numerous varieties of traditional biryanis that people love to gobble. There are also the new fusion ones that people often try. When shared about those social media, they never fail to capture people’s attention. Just like this fusion biryani dish with strawberries showed in a video posted on Instagram. The clip has created chatter and left people disgusted. The image shows a man reacting to biryani made with strawberries. (Instagram/@pushpeksidhu_)

Content creator Pushpek Sidhu posted the video on his Instagram page. “This is NOT how you make chicken biryani,” he wrote as he shared the video. In the video, he shows his reaction to someone making this new biryani dish. The video shows how the person chops potatoes, strawberries, and chicken to boil them, together. They then add rice and some masala to further cook the dish. The individual places a piece of buttered bread and goes on to eat the biryani with it.

Take a look at the biryani video that has welcomed people’s anger:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.1 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has gathered over 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram video of biryani:

“Did he just cook this abomination just to troll an entire subcontinent?” posted an Instagram user. “He insulted and violated every ingredient he used,” added another. “That’s not even a joke, that’s an insult to biryani,” joined a third. “Our forefathers are currently cringing at this abomination,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

