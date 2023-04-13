Intelligent elephant peels banana before eating it. Watch

Elephants can seem big and scary, but several videos and pictures of them may prove otherwise. Just like this adorable video of an elephant peeling and eating a banana. However, there's something more unique about this elephant. Elephant peels banana before eating.(YouTube/@Phys.org)

Pang Pha, living in Berlin Zoo, learned how to peel a banana on her own! In a study published by Cell Press, they reported that the female elephant most likely 'learned the unusual peeling behaviour by watching her caretakers peel bananas for her.'

Michael Brecht of Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin's Bernstein Center for Computational Neuroscience reported in the study that, "We discovered a very unique behaviour. What makes Pang Pha's banana peeling so unique is a combination of factors -- skillfulness, speed, individuality, and the putatively human origin, rather than a single behavioural element."

Pang Pha consumes full green or yellow bananas, like other elephants. She peels and then consumes yellow bananas with brown spots. However, brown bananas are a big no for her. Phys.org even shared a video of Pang Pha peeling and eating bananas on their YouTube channel.

