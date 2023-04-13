Home / Trending / Intelligent elephant peels banana before eating it. Watch

Intelligent elephant peels banana before eating it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 13, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Pang Pha, living in Berlin Zoo, learned how to peel a banana on her own. Watch her video inside.

Elephants can seem big and scary, but several videos and pictures of them may prove otherwise. Just like this adorable video of an elephant peeling and eating a banana. However, there's something more unique about this elephant.

Pang Pha, living in Berlin Zoo, learned how to peel a banana on her own! In a study published by Cell Press, they reported that the female elephant most likely 'learned the unusual peeling behaviour by watching her caretakers peel bananas for her.'

Michael Brecht of Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin's Bernstein Center for Computational Neuroscience reported in the study that, "We discovered a very unique behaviour. What makes Pang Pha's banana peeling so unique is a combination of factors -- skillfulness, speed, individuality, and the putatively human origin, rather than a single behavioural element."

Pang Pha consumes full green or yellow bananas, like other elephants. She peels and then consumes yellow bananas with brown spots. However, brown bananas are a big no for her. Phys.org even shared a video of Pang Pha peeling and eating bananas on their YouTube channel.

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 64,000 times and has several likes and comments.

An individual wrote, "Pha is very intelligent." Another shared, "Elephants are known for their ability to express empathy and compassion, what's more is those that acknowledge this empathetic ability have a higher and creative learning ability." A third added, "Truly amazing!"

