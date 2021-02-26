Home / Trending / Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral
Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral

Shared ahead of International Women's Day 2021, the short ad film featuring Mona Singh has now gathered nearly 1.9 million views - and counting.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Shared before International Women's Day 2021, the ad film on infertility has now tugging at people's heartstrings.(YouTube/@Prega News)

Ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8, pregnancy test kit brand Prega News shared a short advertisement film with a message about infertility. The video, shared on their official YouTube channel, has now gone viral.

The video featuring Mona Singh in the lead, aims to highlight how infertility affects the emotional and mental well-being of women and spread a message about 'celebrating every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself.'

“Infertility affects every 1 in 6 couples in India and the circumstances around them make them suffer in silence. This Women's Day, let's speak up about infertility issues - and make this world a better place for people battling infertility. Prega News urges you to celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself,” they wrote in the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the moving ad film:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“I literally searched for this ad after skipping in between accidentally. Its emotional and the harsh truth. This ad is really beautiful,” wrote a YouTube user. “Really I love this advertisement. Heart touching ad,” shared another. “I came across this video through promotion ad and I swear it was the best thing I watched today. I love this. I ain't crying,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

