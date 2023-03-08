International Women’s Day 2023: PM Modi extends wishes, shares video on 'Nari Shakti'

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the achievements of women in various fields. It also calls for a gender-egalitarian world. This year’s theme is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. While talking about the campaign, the official website of International Women’s Day shared, “Gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA.” They also shared that it isn’t just a ‘nice-to-have’ but a ‘must-have’.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, many took to Twitter to praise women’s achievements and call for gender equality. Some even shared pictures from history with the hashtag #WomensDay. PM Modi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to ‘Nari Shakti’ on International Women’s Day. We have compiled a few of them in this article.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on International Women’s Day and shared a video capturing ‘Nari Shakti’ with the hashtag #NariShaktiForNewIndia.

Dayanand Kamble, Directorate General of Information & Public Relations, Government of Maharashtra, remembered social reformer Savitribai Phule on this International Women’s Day.

On International Women’s Day, a Twitter page that shares Indian history in pictures shared an image of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team with former PM Indira Gandhi from 1975 and women working in a telephone exchange in the 1970s.

“Do you know #elephant family is all women group. Made of #mother, #aunts, #grandmother & all other #ladies. Most of the times Male leave herd early. Kids are looked by all female elephants in herd not only mother. Most experienced female makes all decision for family. #WomensDay,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing a picture.

Many also wrote ‘Happy Women’s Day’ on Twitter. Some even tagged the women who inspire them. A few also shared videos glorifying women’s achievements from all walks of life.

