'Power of women': Women's Premier League shares music video featuring cricketers and artists

International Women's Day 2023: On March 8, we honour the accomplishments and efforts of women throughout the world. It's also a chance to express gratitude to female figures who have made an impact on our lives. This year, International Women's Day's theme is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.' As the world celebrates Women's Day today, the Women's Premier League (WPL) has also shared a video to mark the day.

"Capturing the power of women around the world in a song, today we celebrate each and every one of them! From our talented players to our incredible vocalists, we wish you all a #HappyWomensDay!" wrote WPL in their Instagram post. They also shared a clip featuring and tagging several cricketers and artists to celebrate Women's Day. In the clip, you can see Sophie Devine, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and more extending their wishesto mark the day.

Take a look at their post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1800 times. The post also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Happy Women's Day! She is a dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is "You."" Another person added, "Such an amazing video. Wishing you all a very happy women's day. Thank you for sharing such a great video." "Happy international women's day," posted a third. Some others have reacted to the video by adding heart and fire emojis.