Internet disagrees with woman who branded poha the ‘absolute worst food’

Poha is a comfort food for many. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it is also filling in nature. Many people love to have poha for breakfast with either tea or coffee. Its preparation also varies, depending on the individual preferences. Now, a woman’s post on this popular breakfast dish has elicited reactions from people. In her post, the woman termed poha as the ‘absolute worst food’ she has ever had. The image shows a bowl of poha. (X/@ayushii5k)

“Honestly, this is the absolute worst food I’ve ever encountered,” wrote X user Ayushii on the microblogging platform. Alongside, she shared a picture of a bowl of poha. While many asked her to ‘upgrade’ her taste buds, others suggested different ways of cooking this dish.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post, since being shared on October 16, has collected over 2.2 lakh people. It has also received a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how X users reacted to this tweet:

“Dude? No?!” posted an individual.

Another shared, “Try different ways of cooking these. You might like them without the potatoes, but a little extra onion. Not soaking them enough can make them chewy. Excess soaking makes them pulpy. A perfect soak makes them awesome. I didn’t like them for a long time too. They are love with sev.”

“It tastes good when it’s fluffy and with veggies, potatoes, carrots etc. I don’t like it if it’s dry, though I prefer other food breakfast compared to this, like idly, dosa, it’s done when we are in a hurry because it takes less time to make it,” commented a third.

A fourth expressed, “Time to upgrade your taste buds.”

“Yes, remove those nuts and potatoes, then it’s the most delicious thing on the planet,” declared a fifth.

A sixth asked, “How can somebody hate poha?”

“It’s my comfort food with a bowl of curd,” joined a seventh.

