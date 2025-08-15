Internet lights up with Independence Day 2025 celebrations as Indians share wishes: ‘Land of incredible diversity'

India marked the 79th Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm, with celebrations across the country right from early morning. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, Indians in cities and villages held celebrations and hoisted the flag in their communities with friend, colleagues and loved ones. Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the day.(Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)

Independence Day 2025 was the top trending hashtag on X with wishes and messages coming in from people from all walks of life. Ministers, politicians, diplomats and regular social media users celebrated the day online as well, sharing wishes and images.

PM Modi took to X to greet citizens on Independence Day and urged everyone to work even harder to build a developed Bharat.

Independence Day 2025 wishes, messages, quotes flood X

Meanwhile, quotes celebrating India, its diversity and values flooded the internet.

"This day reminds us that this freedom was won through the sacrifices of countless brave souls.

Let us pledge — serving the nation is our supreme duty," an X user said.

"This Independence Day, let's revel in our past achievements, cherish the present, and embrace a future full of hope!" another user wrote.

“79 years of freedom. 79 years of dreams turned into reality. 79 years of a nation that stands united in diversity,” another Indian wrote on X.

“Today, we celebrate our 79th Independence Day. I salute our brave soldiers of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, and every citizen of India. India is the land of incredible diversity, yet our people stand united as one. JAI HIND. JAI BHARAT,” a user wrote.

Google Trends

The keyword "India Independence Day" was the most Googled term on Friday morning, with over five lakh searches. Among the numerous related terms that people searched for online were "India independence Day", "Independence Day status"and "Independence Day 2025 Images".

Google also joined the celebrations with Indians, honouring the day with a special Google Doodle that draws inspiration from the country's traditional tile design. The digital artwork ingeniously embeds themes emphasising India's achievements in space, cricket, chess, and cinema.

The letters in 'GOOGLE' are made of six uniquely designed tiles from different regions of India, each symbolically representing a style.

The first one is made from a Jaipur blue pottery-themed tile bearing the alphabet 'G' in a classic font, surrounded by floral artwork.