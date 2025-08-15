Independence Day 2025: Buildings across India light up in colours of tricolour

Government offices and monuments across the country glowed saffron, white and green on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day. India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today with the theme Naya Bharat, reflecting the country’s significant progress towards achieving the government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Railway Station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, lit up in colours of the Indian national flag on the eve of Independence Day 2025.(X/@RailMinIndia)

The official programme will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The ceremony, which will begin at 7:30am, will also see the prime minister deliver his speech from the Red Fort’s ramparts, outlining the government’s key priorities, accomplishments, and aspirations for the years ahead.

India lights up in colours of the national flag

On the evening of 14th August, buildings across the country lit up in colours of the national flag.

India Post offices — from Delhi to Bengaluru — lit up to mark Independence Day 2025.

The University of Hyderabad shared photographs that show its administration building lit up in colours of the Indian flag. “The tricolour lights symbolize our pride, unity, and freedom. Let's celebrate the spirit of independence together!” it posted.

Aerial footage from Bengaluru showed the Vidhan Soudha glowing

In Bhubaneswar too, government buildings lit up on the eve of India’s Independence Day.

Google Doodle on Independence Day

Search giant Google on Friday came up with a striking doodle that draws inspiration from the country's traditional tile designs, marking India's 79th Independence Day.

The digital artwork ingeniously embeds themes emphasising India's achievements in space, cricket, chess, and cinema.