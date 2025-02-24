Anand Mahindra responds as Prime Minister Narendra Modi advises people to use less cooking oil to beat obesity

In the recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the importance of reducing oil consumption in our daily food items to fight obesity effectively. PM Modi mentioned that cooking oil intake can lead to increased risk of diabetes, heart diseases and hypertension, that can pave the way for further health complications in the future. When we make small tweaks in our diet and lifestyle, it can impact the healthy choices and our overall health. Even using 10 percent less cooking oil can have big impacts, added the PM. Also read | Widely consumed vegetable oil leads to unhealthy gut: Study "Help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food," read Narendra Modi's X post.(Instagram/@narendramodi, Pexels)

“As mentioned in yesterday’s Mann Ki Baat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger,” Narendra Modi wrote on social media X.

Anand Mahindra was one of the 10 people nominated by Narendra Modi on X to carry forward the message and also introduce healthy cooking choices in day-to-day life.

Anand Mahindra further said, “To achieve the mission of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we not only need a strong economy but a healthy population as well… Making small changes, like using even 10 percent less cooking oil can build up to big contributions; be it to your well-being, to your wallet, or to a healthier world.” Also read | Don't know which cooking oil to choose? Check these 5 important parameters before buying

Cooking oil and obesity: What’s the link?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Neelanjana Singh, Dietician and Wellness Consultant mentioned the importance of being mindful about our cooking oil usage to beat obesity and other health complications. She noted down the things we should keep in mind while choosing which cooking oil to use. Also read | From ghee, olive oil to coconut oil, here's how to choose right cooking oils for healthier meals

The fatty acid profile of the 2-3 oils should be complementary.

It should blend/ enhance with the flavours of the food cooked in it.

It should NOT be hydrogenated i.e. free from trans fats.

It should be affordable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.