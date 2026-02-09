Internet mocks business owner for using AI after chatbot gives 80% discount to customer on ₹9.8 lakh order

In his post, the business owner explained that the customer placed an order for 8,000 pounds (or ₹9.8 lakh), after the AI agent offered a discount of 80%.

The man asked for legal advice on Reddit, creating a post titled: “An AI chat-assist created and offered a customer an 80% off offer. Customer has now placed an order of £8,000+”

A small business owner in the UK has claimed that an AI chatbot offered a massive 80% discount to a customer without his authorization. In a post highlighting the potential pitfalls of relying on AI instead of human employees, the small business owner said he would have suffered serious losses if he had honoured the discount offered by the AI agent.

The business owner claimed that the customer managed to “convince” the AI to offer this huge discount.

“A customer was chatting with it and managed to convince the AI to give them a 25% discount, then he negotiated with the AI up to an 80% discount,” he wrote.

Customer refuses to cancel order The business owner said that he would have lost thousands of pounds if he actually sold the products at 80% off. He wrote to the customer to explain what happened and cancel the order, but the customer refused a cancellation.

Instead, the customer threatened to drag the owner to court if he cancelled the order.

“I'm going to be losing thousands on my material costs alone,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I've written to my customer to cancel it and they responded that they will be taking me to small claims court if I fail to honour the order. They've given me 3 days to respond,” he added, asking Reddit users for legal advice.