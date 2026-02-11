Internet sceptical as ‘Indian nurse in UK’ post goes viral: ‘Can’t switch from Hindi to Urdu’

An Indian nurse’s first-person anecdote about dealing with a desi family in the UK is going viral on social media, even though doubts have been raised about its authenticity. In a post shared on Reddit, a person claiming to be an Indian nurse in England said she had an unpleasant experience dealing with an Indian family who pretended not to speak English to repeatedly request translation services. A nurse's post about dealing with an Indian family in the UK has been going viral online (Representational image/Unsplash)

The nurse claimed that the family pretended not to understand her, even though she spoke Hindi and Urdu.

What the ‘Indian nurse’ claimed The nurse revealed her experience in a Reddit post titled “I'm an Indian nurse working in the NHS in England. I lost my temper with patients from my home country.”

“I've been working in the UK since 2022. I'm fluent in English, Hindi, Urdu and can hold a conversation in Marathi,” she wrote. “3 weeks ago an Indian family of 5 people arrived in the Accident and Emergency department… They pretended not to speak English when 3 of them were instructed to leave by a local nurse, answering in a mix of ‘No understand’ and Hindi.”

The Indian nurse said she stepped in to translate and told the family that three people would have to leave, as only one person can stay with the patient as per hospital policy. When the nurse conveyed this information in Hindi, “the man switched to speaking Urdu.”

The nurse further claimed that she heard the patient and his mother speaking in fluent English — disputing their earlier claims about not being able to speak English.