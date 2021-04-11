Home / Trending / IPL 2021: David Warner’s post about his ‘number 1 supporters’ wins people’s hearts
IPL 2021: David Warner’s post about his ‘number 1 supporters’ wins people’s hearts

IPL 2021: David Warner's post has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 10:30 PM IST
IPL 2021: David Warner, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, took to Instagram to share the post.(Twitter/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is presently playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Different social media platforms are flooded with all sorts of posts associated with the match. Amid this, a post by SHR captain David Warner, shared before the game started, has captured people’s attention. The post is about the ace cricketer’s ‘number 1 supporters’.

Taking to Instagram, about nine hours ago, Warner wrote, “Put your hands up if you’re ready for our first game tonight. My number 1 supporters are pumped and ready to go.” Along with the post, he also shared the images of his supporters.

Take a look:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 5.7 lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a cutie pie,” shared another. Many also shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on David Warner’s share?

