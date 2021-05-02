Home / Trending / Hardik Pandya shares pic with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya. Post goes viral
trending

Hardik Pandya shares pic with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya. Post goes viral

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya shared his pic with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya along with a sweet caption.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:50 PM IST
IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to share his picture with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya.(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

A picture shared by cricketer Hardik Pandya is now winning people over. The image shows Hardik Pandya with his brother Krunal Pandya and ace cricketer MS Dhoni. Howeve, it is not just the picture which has now wowed people but also the caption that Hardik shared along with the picture. There is a possibility that his post will win your over too.

“My brothers,” wrote Hardik Pandya along with a heart emoji. The image shows Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya wearing jerseys of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni in a Chennai Super Kings jersey.

Take a look at the picture:

Since being shared some seven hours ago, the post has quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, the share has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ye to phir aapne dil jeetne waali baat kr di,” shared another. “They are perfect,” said a third. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the Hardik Pandya’s picture with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya?

A picture shared by cricketer Hardik Pandya is now winning people over. The image shows Hardik Pandya with his brother Krunal Pandya and ace cricketer MS Dhoni. Howeve, it is not just the picture which has now wowed people but also the caption that Hardik shared along with the picture. There is a possibility that his post will win your over too.

“My brothers,” wrote Hardik Pandya along with a heart emoji. The image shows Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya wearing jerseys of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni in a Chennai Super Kings jersey.

Take a look at the picture:

Since being shared some seven hours ago, the post has quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, the share has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ye to phir aapne dil jeetne waali baat kr di,” shared another. “They are perfect,” said a third. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the Hardik Pandya’s picture with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya krunal pandya ms dhoni twitter post ipl 2021

Related Stories

trending

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya shares cute video with son Agastya, Anushka Sharma reacts

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:26 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP