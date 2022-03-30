Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL: Mumbai Indians dedicate song to its fans called ‘Aamchi Paltan’. Watch

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians posted a video on their official Instagram handle of a girl singing a song dedicated to the fans of the team. 
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians shared the video of a girl singing a song dedicated to the fans.  (mumbaiindians/Instagram)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 05:55 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

IPL 2022: The IPL team Mumbai Indians on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram of a song dedicated to their fans who are called ‘Aamchi Paltan’. It posted the video on their official Instagram handle and it has got over 7.30 lakh views so far. The song is sung by a girl who is seen strumming a guitar while wearing the MI jersey.

In the video, the girl is playing the guitar as she sings a composition from the song ‘Jaane Kyu’ from the 2008 film Dostana with improvised lyrics. “Paltan hai, you’ll be alright,” she sings in the chorus. The lyrics of the song go like, “Fans hai to tedhi medhi raahe, haar aur jeet ki raatein. Asaan lagti hai, fans hai hum, kabhi josh naa maare chahe MI haare…”

“This one is dedicated to Aamchi Paltan. Special song for our special Paltan!” says the caption of the video. They also added the hashtags #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #ReelKaroFeelKaro and #ReelItFeelIt to the caption and tagged the girl who sang the song.

Watch the video below:

“So Sweet.!! Thank you,” commented an Instagram user. “We’re with the team in every situation,” said another. Another comment reads, “Thank you for this beautiful song! One family forever.”

The girl who sang the song is named Prissha. She is 21 years old according to her Instagram bio which is prisshawithdouble_s.

Mumbai Indians began their IPL campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals on March 27. They play against the Rajasthan Royals in their next match on April 2.

What do you think about this fan anthem of Mumbai Indians?

