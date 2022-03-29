IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan dances to viral trend along with Punjab Kings teammates

IPL 2022: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is not only known for his flamboyant batting but also for entertaining his fans on Instagram with his dance videos. In his latest Instagram post, Shikhar Dhawan is seen grooving with his IPL teammates from the Punjab Kings team and it is really fun to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted two hours ago by Shikhar Dhawan and the official Instagram account of Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan is seen dancing to a really popular viral trend along with his teammates Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, South African Kagiso Rabada and West Indies cricketer Odean Smith. Posted two hours ago, the video has already got more than 1.2 million views.

“Punjabi tadka aur Carribean Masti,” says the caption of the video along with the hashtag #TeamBonding.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Shikhy sir is always best in reels,” commented an Instagram user. “Ek aadmi South African hai paaji (One guy is South African),” commented another user referring to Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab Kings started off their IPL campaign by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively by five wickets on Sunday. Batting first, RCB had scored 205-2 in 20 overs which was chased by Punjab Kings in 19 overs for the loss of five wickets. Shikhar Dhawan had made 43 runs off 29 balls. Punjab Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on April 1.

Punjab Kings currently occupy the second spot in the IPL table behind Delhi Capitals.

What are your thoughts about this fun dance video of the Punjab Kings players?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}