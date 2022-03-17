IPS officer shares funny incident from Jaipur airport. Leaves Twitterati amused

There are many funny instances when people are told to go through some added security measures at airports for supposedly carrying something illegal but then it turns into a source of amusement as the item is pretty innocuous. IPS officer Arun Bothra of the Odisha cadre had one such similar experience when he was stopped at the Jaipur airport recently. Security staff at the airport asked him to open his handbag. However, when they opened the handbag, they found it was filled with green peas to the brim. He tweeted about the incident along with a photo and it soon went viral with many people replying to him with puns.

Bothra posted the tweet on March 16 and it has got over 58,000 likes so far.

“Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag,” he tweeted along with a poker face emoji and a photo of his bag.

See the tweet below:

Bothra said he had purchased the green peas from Jaipur for ₹40 per kg and so he had bought 10 kg while replying to a user on Twitter.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan sarcastically replied “Mutter smuggling !!” in a tweet to the post.

IAS officer Priyanka Shukla also posted this witty reply.

This user shared his own experience as his in-laws also bring mangoes the same way.

This user also shared this witty pun.

What do you think about this funny incident and has such a thing ever happened with you?