IPS officer swims from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves, becomes first person ever to do so

As part of the ‘Drowning Prevention Awareness’ campaign, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Krishna Prakash swam from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves, Mumbai. He completed the expedition of 16.20 kms in just 5 hours 26 minutes and became the first person in history to do so. The officer, who has several accolades to his name, took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. Alongside, he shared a video of his feat. Expectedly, the tweet went viral and received a plethora of responses from people.

IPS Krishna Prakash posing for the camera after swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves. (Twitter/@Krishnapips)

“Today I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves and became the first person in the world to do so. Contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India, whereas swimmers ride the waves of the high tides towards the gateway I decided to do it from the reverse side against the waves. I could swim a distance of 16.20 kms in 5 hrs 26 minutes. This expedition is dedicated to ‘Drowning Prevention Awareness’. Trust my adventure swimming will inspire young Indians to try their best to bag olympic medal in 10k open water swimming,” wrote IPS Krishna Prakash while sharing a video on Twitter.

The video opens to show IPS Krishna Prakash starting his expedition on March 26 at 7:45 am from Gateway of India in Mumbai. He successfully swam against the waves to Mumbai’s Elephanta Caves. Towards the end of the clip, the IPS officer can be seen posing with a trophy and a garland around his neck.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 26, the video has received over 7.1 lakh views. It has also collected close to 10,000 likes and numerous retweets. Additionally, people also took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts. Many congratulated IPS Krishna Prakash for the incredible feat, while others were amazed by ‘what the human body and mind can endure’.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

IPS Dipanshu Kabra commented on the tweet and wrote, “Congratulations.” IPS Sukirti Madhav Mishra also dropped a comment. He wrote, “Sir this is incredible. Congratulations Sir.” Agra ADG Rajiv Krishna also reacted to the tweet. He wrote, “Wonderful achievement.”

A Twitter user posted, “This is commendable, dear Shri Krishna ji! Hearty congratulations! May this feat of yours inspire millions of others to become great swimmers, and get over any fears of water!” “Amazing sir... swimming against the waves is the most difficult task..more power to you... congratulations,” joined another. A third shared, “Wow… That’s amazing.” “Incredible Feat...and that energy after swimming for almost 6 hours in treacherous sea waters. Amazed by what the human body and mind can endure…,” expressed a fourth.

