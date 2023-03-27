Woman’s rendition of qawwali on Lord Krishna wins over people. Watch

Music is a language that can transcend cultural barriers and unite people, regardless of their origin or language. And a video that is gaining a lot of popularity on social media shows just that. In it, a woman is singing a beautiful rendition of a qawwali on Lord Krishna. The video is winning people’s hearts and may even prompt you to watch it over and over again. Twitter user Wajiha Ather Naqvi and Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur Hilm’s original diwan from the late 19th century. (Twitter/@tribalgulabo)

The video was shared by Twitter user Wajiha Ather Naqvi with the caption, “On the eve of Ramzan and in the heart of empire- overjoyed to be able to sing Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur Hilm’s famous kalam ‘Kanhaiya’ holding his original diwan from late 19th century Hyderabad, Deccan which includes specific musical instructions for this poem!” The video shows Wajiha Ather Naqvi sitting on a sofa and beautifully singing the qawwali Kanhaiya, Yaad Hai Kuchh Bhi Hamaari.

While replying to her own tweet, she shared, “Kanhaiya is an ode to Krishna and is also a metaphor for the Holy Prophet as was common in the Indo-Persian literary tradition of South Asia. It continues to be performed by the Qawwal Bachche and from whom I had the privilege of learning first-hand.”

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 23, the primary tweet has accumulated over 96,800 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“So beautiful, thank you for singing and sharing,” commented a Twitter user. Another added, “Wonderful.” “You should recite marsiyas, I have a feeling you have the perfect voice for it,” wrote a third. A fourth shared, “Melodiously rendered.” “I love this ode to Kanhaiya/Krishna,” expressed a fifth. A sixth joined, “Beautiful rendition. Will be waiting for more such traditional Kalams.”

