US meteorologist uses FRIENDS references in weather report. Netizens say ‘love this’

Adam Krueger, Chief Meteorologist at CW39 Houston, Texas, has captured netizens’ attention after sneaking FRIENDS references into one of his daily weather reports on live TV. The image shows US meteorologist Adam Krueger presenting his daily weather report on live TV using references from FRIENDS. (Instagram/@weatheradam)

It all started when a fan challenged Krueger to use FRIENDS reference in his daily weather report. Krueger enthusiastically accepts the challenge and says he would use a ‘bunch of them’ in his weather report.

“@friends in the weather? Challenge accepted!,” wrote Adam Krueger while sharing a video on Instagram. He starts his daily forecast report by referencing ‘pivot,’ which Ross uses in the show while moving his new sofa up the stairs with Rachel and Chandler. Kruger says, “We have got some Arctic air that is going to pivot around, going south at first but then it will pivot and it will pivot off to the east,” as he shows the futurecast on the screen. He then jokes about people in colder regions wearing more clothes and says, “Could I be wearing any more clothes?” In the show, Joe says this to Chandler as he sports all his clothes.

As the video goes on, Kruger uses the show’s popular line said by Ross to Rachel, “We were on a break,” to discuss the possibility of a late freeze season. Towards the end, he uses Joey’s famous line from the show, “How you doin’?” to talk about the spring season. Kruger concludes his weather report by saying Rachel’s dialogue, “It’s not that common,” as he shows how rare 85-degree Celsius temperature is in February.

Watch the viral video right here:

Since being shared on February 22, the post has amassed more than 3.3 million views. The share has also accumulated a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“What about Seinfeld references??!” posted an Instagram user. Another expressed, “This is so cool!!! Your video has reached Brazil, and I loved it!!!” “Love this! Which would you say has been the hardest so far?” added a third. A fourth commented, “Could these references be any better? I loved it!” “I’m watching Friends right now, and this is PERFECTION,” joined a fifth. A sixth wrote, “My favorite so far! Sooo good!!”

