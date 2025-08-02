IQ challenge: Can you solve this tricky maths brain teaser without a calculator?

Mathematics may not have been everyone’s favourite subject during schooldays, but there is something undeniably satisfying about solving a clever brain teaser. Unlike traditional textbook problems, these puzzles often blend logic with creativity, drawing in even those who once dreaded maths lessons.

The riddle that’s got people thinking

A new puzzle has recently captured the attention of the internet. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the popular account Brainy Quiz, the teaser poses a curious numerical riddle that has left many scratching their heads.

The puzzle reads:

“222 = 8, 333 = 27, 444 = 64, 111 = ??”

Take a look here at the puzzle:

It was shared with the simple caption: “IQ test? Solve”

The post quickly gained traction, garnering over 9,000 views and more than 300 comments, as users tried to unravel the logic behind the puzzling sequence.

Comments range from confident guesses to confusion

While some users responded with quick guesses, others took their time to try and break down the logic. One curious user wrote, “I think it’s just a cube of the first digit.” Another, slightly puzzled, remarked, “Looks easy until you actually sit down to solve it.” A third user chimed in, “Why does this feel like one of those puzzles where you think you’ve solved it and still end up wrong?”

A more confident comment read, “Clearly 1³ is 1. So 111 = 1. Final answer.” Meanwhile, another joked, “My brain hurts already. Can I phone a friend?” One user praised the teaser, saying, “These are the kind of maths I actually enjoy — makes you think without being boring.” A particularly witty commenter added, “This is the only kind of algebra I’d willingly deal with on a weekend.”

So, have you figured it out yet? The real answer may not just test your arithmetic but also your lateral thinking. Keep puzzling, and maybe you’ll be the next to crack the code.