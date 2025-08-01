Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden snake without zooming into every corner of the image?

Are you confident in your ability to crack optical illusions? A brain teaser doing the rounds on Reddit has left many scratching their heads, challenging even seasoned puzzle solvers to put their observation skills to the test. An image of a wooden corner with everyday items went viral after viewers were asked to find a hidden snake.(Reddit/BlackStarArtist)

The illusion was shared by a Reddit user with the handle @BlackStarArtist. It features a seemingly mundane corner of a wooden-floored room. At first glance, it looks like a typical storage or utility area. There’s a small round table with scattered letters and a potted plant placed on top. Nearby, a yellow bin sits on the floor next to coiled orange extension cords.

However, there’s more to this room than meets the eye. Hidden cleverly within this scene is a snake, camouflaged so well that it has left many users baffled. The challenge? Spot the snake without any clues.

Take a look here at the image:

Social media users struggled to locate a camouflaged snake in a cluttered room image.(Reddit/BlackStarArtist)

Reddit reacts to the puzzling picture

As with most clever illusions, the image sparked a wave of reactions from Reddit users.

One user commented, "I was staring at this for five minutes before I realised the snake was right in front of me." Another added, "My eyes went everywhere except the right spot. That’s some impressive camouflage." A third remarked, "This one genuinely gave me the creeps once I finally saw it."

Some were amazed by the illusion’s difficulty. "Honestly thought this was a joke and there wasn’t a snake at all," a user quipped. Another shared, "This makes me paranoid about what I might be missing in my own house." Others were simply in awe, with one saying, "The way the snake blends in with the cords and shadows is insane."

Have you found it yet?

If you haven’t spotted the snake yet, you’re certainly not alone. This optical illusion has managed to baffle a large number of internet users. Take a closer look, sometimes the most obvious things are cleverly hidden in plain sight.