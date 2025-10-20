IQ test challenge: Only a sharp logical thinker can solve this confusing brain teaser

Who doesn’t love a good brain teaser? These puzzles give your mind a workout while offering a few minutes of fun. If you enjoy testing your logic and reasoning, here’s something new for you to try. This latest brain teaser, created using Google Gemini AI, is the perfect mix of simple and confusing — it looks easy at first but can leave you second-guessing yourself. An AI-generated brain teaser puzzled readers with its tricky family ties and simple wording that turned out to be surprisingly hard to solve.(Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Can you crack this simple yet mind twisting puzzle?)

The puzzle you need to solve

Take a look at this one:

"S is the sister of T, T is the mother of U, U is the daughter of V, so how is S related to V?"

Sounds simple, right? But once you start connecting the dots, it gets tricky. You might even find yourself sketching a quick family tree just to figure it out.

Why people love brain teasers

Brain teasers like this one are popular because they make us stop for a moment and think differently. They challenge how we approach problems and give that satisfying “aha!” moment when we finally solve them. It’s not just about getting the right answer, it’s about enjoying the process of thinking through it.

Even in a world driven by technology, puzzles like these remind us how much we still enjoy using our own reasoning. And when a puzzle comes from an AI like Google Gemini, the challenge feels even more exciting - as if we’re testing our wits against the machine itself.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only 1 in 10 people can solve this mind bending riddle)

The answer

Here’s how it goes: S is the sister of T, and T is the mother of U. U, in turn, is the daughter of V. That means T is married to V, making S the sister-in-law of V.