Iran’s last empress escaped the country in a Valentino coat. Where is Farah Pahlavi today?

Iran’s last empress, Farah Pahlavi, has found herself back in the public eye amid renewed global attention on Iran and its exiled royal family. Nearly five decades after the monarchy fell, the conflict in Iran has brought her name back into headlines. (FILES) Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, shah of Iran, and his wife Farah Diba are seen 24 January 1979 in Marrakech, during their stay in Morocco. Farah Pahlavi is the widow of Iran's former shah. (AFP)

Who is Farah Pahlavi? Farah Pahlavi née Diba was the last queen and empress of Iran — she was the third wife and widow of the last shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Born into an upper class family in Tehran, she became the empress of Iran when she married Reza Pahlavi in 1959 at the age of 21. The couple met while she was studying architecture in Paris. The couple had four children together.

Farah was driven into exile with her husband, late pro-Western shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in January 1979 during a popular revolution that ousted the monarchy and brought the Islamic republic to power.

Escaping in a Valentino coat When Farah Pahlavi escaped the country during the 1979 revolution, she was wearing a sable-coloured coat made by Valentino. The striking image of the empress fleeing in Valentino would go down in the annals of modern history.

“He has a good heart; he’s generous,” she later said of the designer, according to wmagazine. (Also read: Princess Iman Pahlavi, granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran, gets married in dreamy Paris wedding)

In her heyday, Farah Pahlavi was a style icon who brought a sense of cosmopolitan sophistication to Iran. She got married in a gown by Yves Saint Laurent and was affectionately called one of "Val's Gals" — women who chose Valentino designs for important occasions.