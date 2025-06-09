Princess Iman Pahlavi ties the knot in Paris. First pics from dreamy wedding

Iman Pahlavi, granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran, has tied the knot in Paris. Iman married her United States-based boyfriend Bradley Sherman in a dreamy wedding in the French capital, according to a report in English-language Iranian news website Kayhan Life. Iman Pahlavi got married in a lavish wedding in Paris(Instagram/@imanp)

The couple had formally registered their marriage at the Manhattan Marriage Registry Office in New York last month. Their court marriage was attended only by close family members, including Iman’s father Reza Pahlavi, the former Crown Prince of Iran.

Following the intimate celebration in New York, Iman and Bradley hosted a lavish wedding for friends and family members in Paris. For her big day, the bride wore a lacy white wedding gown from designer Elie Saab.

Photographs from the dreamy Paris wedding of Iman Pahlavi and Brad Sherman.(Instagram/@imanp)

First photographs from the celebration – which included a gigantic cake – began to surface on social media yesterday. Iman shared them on her Instagram Stories.

Who is Iman Pahlavi?

Iman Pahlavi is the second daughter of Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and Yasmine Pahlavi. She was born in Washington DC in 1993.

A US-raised royal, she attended Bullis School in Maryland and earned a BA in Psychology and Communications from the University of Michigan in 2015.

Iman is the granddaughter of Iran’s last monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who ruled until 1979, when the Iranian Revolution led to his overthrow, the abolition of the monarchy, and the establishment of the Islamic Republic. After being overthrown, the Shah travelled to several countries before eventually arriving in the United States.

She is the daughter of the eldest son of the Shah, Reza Pahlavi, who was named crown prince upon his birth.

More about the newlyweds: Iman Pahlavi and Bradley Sherman

According to the report in Kayhan Life, Iman and Bradley met through mutual friends in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in 2023, after Bradley went down on one knee for a romantic beach proposal.

Iman Pahlavi currently works as a Senior Manager with American Express in New York. Details about the groom are scarce - but Tatler, quoting Vanity Fair Spain, said that he is employed by an e-commerce company.

