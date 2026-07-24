Irengbam Ritu Chanu takes airport travelator using crutches ahead of Commonwealth Games 2026. Video wins hearts

As the Commonwealth Games 2026 have commenced in Glasgow, a heartwarming video featuring Indian para athlete Irengbam Ritu Chanu is winning hearts online. Shared by Indian professional basketball player and Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India Vice President Ulhas Koravi Satyanarayan, popularly known as Ulhas KS, the clip captures a touching moment before the sporting event.

Airport moment melts hearts

KS Ulhas helps Irengbam Ritu Chanu onto a flat escalator. (Instagram/@ks_ulhas)

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The video was shared on Instagram by Ulhas KS. Its caption reads, "Absolutely unstoppable. Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow."

In the clip, Ulhas is seen helping Irengbam Ritu Chanu onto a flat escalator at an airport. After a few attempts, Chanu successfully gets onto the moving walkway. She reaches the other end with a broad smile, clearly delighted by the achievement, while Ulhas celebrates the moment alongside her.

Who is Irengbam Ritu Chanu?

Irengbam Ritu Chanu is a wheelchair basketball player from Manipur and a member of India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She lost her right leg in a road accident during childhood but went on to pursue the sport with remarkable determination.

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{{^usCountry}} India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team, comprising Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav, Reena Rameshchandra Gupta, Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar and Irengbam Ritu Chanu, qualified for the Commonwealth Games after an impressive performance at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships. Glasgow 2026 marks India's debut in the event at the Commonwealth Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team, comprising Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav, Reena Rameshchandra Gupta, Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar and Irengbam Ritu Chanu, qualified for the Commonwealth Games after an impressive performance at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships. Glasgow 2026 marks India's debut in the event at the Commonwealth Games. {{/usCountry}}

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The Commonwealth Games 2026, being held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, feature more than 3,000 athletes competing across 10 sports, including para events.

Check out the full video below:

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Internet applauds the athletes

The video has received an outpouring of support, with many viewers cheering for Chanu ahead of her Commonwealth Games campaign.

One user commented, "All the best. Bring home the gold."

Another wrote, "Salute to these real warriors."

Praising Ulhas' encouragement, one person said, "People are often afraid to try something they have never tried before. You gave her the courage to do it. I appreciate what you did."

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Others shared similar reactions, writing, "Yay! I love it," "She's such a sweetheart and a warrior at the same time," "You have got this," and "Giving up does not exist in our dictionary."

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Many also applauded Ulhas for his continued support of wheelchair basketball in India. One user commented, "Ulhas, keep up your contribution to the sport and the country. So proud of you." Another wrote, "More power to you, human." Echoing the sentiments of many others, one person added, "Each of you has something we do not have. A big heart."