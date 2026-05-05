‘Is it a real mango?’ Isha Ambani reveals truth behind her unusual Met Gala accessory

Isha Ambani left the world in awe as she stepped onto the Met Gala carpet wearing a custom-made Gaurav Gupta sari made with pure gold threads. She paired it with a jewellery-integrated blouse featuring heirloom stones from her mom Nita Ambani’s private collection. Though her breathtaking outfit quickly became the talk of the town, it was not the only thing that attracted people’s attention. Many were curious to know more about a particular accessory she was seen carrying at the red carpet event - a mango.

Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2026 look. (Instagram/@nmacc.india)

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Many assumed that she carried a real mango and were curious to know more about it. However, Isha Ambani revealed that it was a sculpture by celebrated Indian artist Subodh Gupta, adding that the piece was twenty years old.

During an interview at the event, she talked about her saree and the sentimental elements in her outfit. She then added, “The mango is a sculpture by Subodh Gupta. He is an Indian artist.”

The hosts then asked, “It’s not a real mango, right?” Ambani, with a slight chuckle, replied, “It’s steel.” When the host praised the sculpture, expressing how realistic it looks, Ambani revealed, “Actually, it’s like 20 years old. It’s not recent.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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