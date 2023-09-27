Is Kapil Dev ‘kidnapped’? Gautam Gambhir shares the truth behind the viral video

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of Kapil Dev being ‘kidnapped. In the video, Dev is seen with his hands tied behind his back and a gag in his mouth. The video quickly went viral and raised concerns over Dev’s well-being. The video of Kapil Dev being ‘kidnapped’ is part of an ad shoot. (X/@GautamGambhir)

“Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!” wrote Gautam Gambhir while sharing a video on X.

Watch the video shared by Gautam Gambhir here:

After the video went viral with over 5.7 million views, Gautam Gambhir shared yet another video on September 26, giving an update on the whereabouts of Kapil Dev. It turned out that Kapil Dev’s ‘kidnapping’ was staged for an ad shoot.

While sharing a video, he wrote, “Areh @therealkapildev paaji well played! Acting ka World Cup bhi aap hi jeetoge! Ab hamesha yaad rahega ki ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile [You will only win the World Cup of Acting! We will always remember from now onwards that the ICC Cricket World Cup is free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile].”

In the video, Kapil Dev is seen tied in a chair with a gag over his mouth and a group of villagers surrounding him. When a police officer questions their actions and asks why they’ve taken him, they explain that they are seeking assurance that there will be no power outages during the World Cup matches.

These videos, since being shared, have gained significant traction online. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to these videos:

“‘Kuch nahi karenge [we will do nothing] - big fan.’ That line was awesome!” posted an individual.

Another shared, “This looks like some ad shoot or a prank!”

“This is an ad shoot for upcoming #WorldCup2023,” commented a third.

A fourth wrote, “What is happening….”

“Omni van kahan hai [Where is Omni van?]” joked a fifth.

