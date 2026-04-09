‘Is that paid or just expected?’: Gen Z employee’s no-nonsense approach at work wins praise
A Gen Z employee's blunt questions on overtime pay and growth is winning praise online.
Gen Z’s work ethic is often misunderstood, with many labelling them as entitled or unwilling to hustle. However, a recent social media post has changed that perception, showing how younger employees are simply asking direct questions about pay expectations and growth.
Taking to LinkedIn, growth strategy manager Pranav Karmakar shared a workplace scenario involving a newly hired Gen Z employee during their first week. He said that when a manager told the employee that teams “sometimes stay late during peak periods,” the employee simply asked, “Is that paid… or just expected?” The question, Karmakar said, was met with silence.
Later, when HR spoke about “growth opportunities,” the same employee followed up with another pointed query: “Does growth include raises, or just more responsibility?” Once again, the room reportedly went quiet.
Karmakar emphasised that the exchange wasn’t about defiance or entitlement. “No laziness, no entitlement, just clarity,” he noted, framing the interaction as a reflection of a broader shift in workplace attitudes.
Karmakar further said that Gen Z employees are not unwilling to work hard, but are increasingly unwilling to accept unclear expectations or unpaid labour. Karmakar argued that this mindset stems from observing older generations endure burnout, long hours and missed personal milestones, often without proportional rewards.{{/usCountry}}
Karmakar further said that Gen Z employees are not unwilling to work hard, but are increasingly unwilling to accept unclear expectations or unpaid labour. Karmakar argued that this mindset stems from observing older generations endure burnout, long hours and missed personal milestones, often without proportional rewards.{{/usCountry}}
“Gen Z watched old generation skip meals, miss birthdays, work weekends, and burn out, only to be told ‘budgets are tight’ and ‘be grateful you have a job’. So Gen Z chose differently,” he wrote.{{/usCountry}}
“Gen Z watched old generation skip meals, miss birthdays, work weekends, and burn out, only to be told ‘budgets are tight’ and ‘be grateful you have a job’. So Gen Z chose differently,” he wrote.{{/usCountry}}
“They don’t romanticise overwork. They don’t confuse suffering with ambition. They don’t trade health for praise,” Karmakar said, adding that what is often labelled as “laziness” is actually “pattern recognition”. “They still work hard. They just refuse to work for nothing,” he said.{{/usCountry}}
“They don’t romanticise overwork. They don’t confuse suffering with ambition. They don’t trade health for praise,” Karmakar said, adding that what is often labelled as “laziness” is actually “pattern recognition”. “They still work hard. They just refuse to work for nothing,” he said.{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: 'I am quitting my job tomorrow': Bengaluru Gen Z declares in viral video, shares update the next day)
Social media reactions
The post has since prompted discussion online, with many users agreeing with the sentiment.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “This shift is loud and its not the workload it's the clear ask and questioning the WHY?”
“This perfectly captures the shift. Gen Z isn’t avoiding work they’re just questioning how work should be done,” commented another.
“It’s not a lack of work ethic; it’s just that Gen Z finally read the ‘Terms and Conditions’ we skipped. They’re trading the hustle for the invoice, and honestly, we should probably start taking notes!” wrote a third user.
“This really reframes the narrative. It’s not laziness - it’s asking for clarity and fairness. Respecting boundaries while working hard is smart, not entitled,” commented one user.