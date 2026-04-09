‘Is that paid or just expected?’: Gen Z employee’s no-nonsense approach at work wins praise

Gen Z’s work ethic is often misunderstood, with many labelling them as entitled or unwilling to hustle. However, a recent social media post has changed that perception, showing how younger employees are simply asking direct questions about pay expectations and growth. Gen Z’s work ethic is often misunderstood, with many labelling them as entitled or unwilling to hustle. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Taking to LinkedIn, growth strategy manager Pranav Karmakar shared a workplace scenario involving a newly hired Gen Z employee during their first week. He said that when a manager told the employee that teams “sometimes stay late during peak periods,” the employee simply asked, “Is that paid… or just expected?” The question, Karmakar said, was met with silence.

Later, when HR spoke about “growth opportunities,” the same employee followed up with another pointed query: “Does growth include raises, or just more responsibility?” Once again, the room reportedly went quiet.

Karmakar emphasised that the exchange wasn’t about defiance or entitlement. “No laziness, no entitlement, just clarity,” he noted, framing the interaction as a reflection of a broader shift in workplace attitudes.

Karmakar further said that Gen Z employees are not unwilling to work hard, but are increasingly unwilling to accept unclear expectations or unpaid labour. Karmakar argued that this mindset stems from observing older generations endure burnout, long hours and missed personal milestones, often without proportional rewards.

“Gen Z watched old generation skip meals, miss birthdays, work weekends, and burn out, only to be told ‘budgets are tight’ and ‘be grateful you have a job’. So Gen Z chose differently,” he wrote.

“They don’t romanticise overwork. They don’t confuse suffering with ambition. They don’t trade health for praise,” Karmakar said, adding that what is often labelled as “laziness” is actually “pattern recognition”. “They still work hard. They just refuse to work for nothing,” he said.